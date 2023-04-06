Janesville Craig’s 6-1 nonconference loss to Kenosha Tremper featured another Lilli Rick goal, a surprise performance in goal and more growth on the field.
Though the score was lopsided, Craig coach Casey Berg thinks tough competition will prove beneficial to the growing Cougars (0-3 overall).
“We have a tough nonconference schedule,” Berg said. “I didn’t schedule any easy games. We knew that this was a possibility tonight. I think that we’re approaching being able to be competitive and get results in these games. We’re just a couple steps away.”
The Cougars struggled to contain Madison Kasianowicz, who was all over the field for the Trojans (3-0-1, 1-0 Southeast Conference). She scored three goals in the game and assisted on two more.
Craig kept Tremper grounded with a 2-0 score at halftime, but the Trojans opened up the second half scoring two more goals in the first three minutes.
Rick finally got Craig on the board with a free kick in the 54th minute. After a fould was called, Rick decided to take her free kick immediately from 35 yards out.
“It was gorgeous free kick,” Berg said. “She strikes the ball really well and it was very classy finish. It was very crafty. Most free kickers ask for 10 yards immediately. She just kind of surveyed the situation and was like ‘I’m just going to put it in.’ It was wonderful.”
The Trojans might have scored six goals, but Berg was pleased with the Cougars surprise goalkeeper on Thursday. Sophomore Avi Hughes was asked to start with Cougars’ other two goalies unable to play. Hughes recorded 10 saves in the game.
“She played goalie, like, once in her life, certainly not in the varsity game on the road against Tremper, who’s pretty much a perennial state tournament contender,” Berg said. “So I’m incredibly proud of her just being willing to do what it takes to help the program. She did not come out and plan to be a goalkeeper. We asked her to and she ended up being the varsity starting keeper tonight. She did amazing.”
Against their talented opponent, Berg was proud of the Cougars’ growth and effort on the field.
“I thought we played our best game yet tonight despite the score,” Berg said. “I was telling the girls afterwards that it’s hard to believe in what you’re doing when you don’t get results. I’m proud of the girls because they’re sticking to our game plan and they’re sticking to what I’m asking them to do.
“Even though we haven’t gotten the results to back it up yet, that takes commitment and dedication to stick with something even though you aren’t seeing the results. So I’m proud of them and we’ve taken some huge steps forward in terms of our physicality and our toughness.”
On Tuesday, Craig will host Oconomowoc for another tough nonconference matchup.