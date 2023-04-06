Elks 3, Red Hawks 1 Girls soccer: Elkhorn takes down Milton, 3-1 GAZETTE STAFF Apr 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elkhorn got first-half goals from Grace Woyak, Abby Kiel and Ella Wallace to beat Milton 3-1 in a nonconference girls soccer game Thursday night.Kiel netted the first for the Elks in the third minute, and Woyak made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute.Milton pulled one back through Ella Raess, who was assisted on her 23rd minute goal by Jayda Swopes, but the Elks restored their two-goal edge in the 39th minute.ELKHORN 3, MILTON 1Milton 1 0—1Elkhorn 3 0—3FIRST HALFE—Abby Kiel, 3’E—Grace Woyak, 22’M—Ella Raess (Jayda Swopes), 23’E—Ella Wallace, 39’ Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now