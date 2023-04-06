01STOCK_MILTON_REDHAWKS

Elkhorn got first-half goals from Grace Woyak, Abby Kiel and Ella Wallace to beat Milton 3-1 in a nonconference girls soccer game Thursday night.

Kiel netted the first for the Elks in the third minute, and Woyak made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute.

