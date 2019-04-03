A shorthanded Janesville Craig girls soccer team found a way Wednesday night.

Despite several players battling injuries and illness, the Cougars scored two goals in each half en route to a 4-1 nonconference win over Lake Geneva Badger.

Savanna Dare had two goals for Craig (3-1-0), while Hallie King had a goal and an assist.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the effort the girls gave tonight considering how injury-riddled and sick some of them are,” Craig coach Bill McCabe said. “We had several girls step up and play positions tonight that they normally wouldn’t.

“Savanna was one of those that were sick, and we weren’t sure she’d be able to play, and she goes out and scores two goals.”

Claudia Fieiras started the scoring for Craig on a header off a corner kick in the first half. Dare made it 2-0 on an assist from King.

Leading 2-1 at half, Craig got goals from Dare and King.

Brittany Gestrich scored Badger’s only goal in the first half.

Craig hosts Kenosha Tremper on Saturday in another nonconference match.

CRAIG 4, BADGER 1

Lake Geneva Badger 1 0—1

Janesville Craig 2 2—4

First Half

C—Claudia Fieiras (Greta Hanthorn). C—Savanna Dare (Hallie King). B—Brittany Gestrich

Second Half

C—Dare (Hanthorn). C—King (Gwen Aldrich).

Saves—N/A