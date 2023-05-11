Janesville Craig received its first tie of the season in a 0-0 stalemate against Big Eight Conference opponent Madison East on Thursday.
Going into the matchup, the Cougars (3-8-1 overall, 2-4-1 conference) knew the contest would be close.
“I knew that it was going to be a close game,” said Craig coach Casey Berg. “East is by far the most even matchup in the conference for us. It’s kind of always been that way. Some of the games can be a little on the predictable side, but East is not one of those. We always play a close game and tonight was no exception.”
Berg thought Craig played sloppily in the first half of the contest as it couldn’t gain an edge over the Purgolders (2-8-2, 2-4-1).
“In the first half, we got caught up in sort of jumping the ball down the field and not really passing the ball to each other,” Berg said. “We really were just dumping the ball down and running after it which is not what I want us to be doing.”
After some adjustments entering the second half of play, Craig’s offense found new life.
“In the second half we really made an effort to possess the ball, pass it and keep it on the ground making short-simple passes,” Berg said. “I thought we looked like the significantly better team. I think we had the ball on their half 85% to 90% of the time in the second half.
“We just weren’t able to score as they defended really well and they counter attacked us a couple of times. Kylie (Wilson) made a couple good saves to make sure it stayed scoreless and we unfortunately were not able to convert our chances.”
After its first tie of the season, Craig will host Whitewater/Palmyra Eagle for a nonconference match on Monday.
Madison West 15, Janesville Parker 0—After winning its first game since 2017 on Tuesday, the Vikings (1-9 overall, 1-7 Big Eight Conference) were shutout in their defeat on Thursday. The Regents (9-1-1, 7-0) scored nine goals in the first half. On Tuesday, Parker will host Sun Prairie West.
