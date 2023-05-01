Janesville Craig fell to a tough Madison Memorial team 4-1 in a Big Eight Conference girls soccer game on Monday.
The Cougars (3-7 overall, 2-3 conference) rose to the occasion, not only in the windy conditions, but in a physical battle on the field.
“It was a total dogfight on the field and my girls do not back down,” said Craig coach Casey Berg. “They’re not intimidated. They rose to the challenge in terms of having the physical toughness that they needed to go compete.
“Different teams I’ve coached would have kind of collapsed under that physicality and we probably would have lost 7-0. But I credit our girls’ toughness and for keeping us in the game against a really good team.”
In the aggressive match, Craig held the Spartans (2-6-1, 2-2) to one goal before two late scores left the Cougars in a 3-0 hole by halftime.
Memorial scored one more goal in the second half on a floater that eventually drifted into the back of Craig’s goal.
Down 4-0, Craig stepped up for the remainder of the game and found offense on the other side of the field. Craig’s Grace Brown scored the game’s final goal on a penalty kick.
Craig goalie Kylie Wilson shined in the windy conditions.
“Kylie Wilson played great as our goalkeeper,” Berg said. “She probably had a dozen saves, four or five of which were really high quality. She played awesome.”
Berg was not only proud of his team’s fight, but also of their growth so far this season.
“We weren’t scoring goals against these teams a couple of years ago,” Berg said. “We scored a goal against (Sun Prairie West) last week and Memorial tonight. That was not happening a couple of years ago. So we’re taking steps in the right direction. It takes time to build a team that can compete with those Madison students out there. They’ve got a lot of talent up there and I’m proud of our girls as always.”
On Thursday, Craig will travel to Verona at 7 p.m.
