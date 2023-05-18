After holding Middleton to just three goals on Tuesday, Janesville Craig upped its performance on Thursday in a huge 2-0 victory over Sun Prairie East.
“This is the biggest win of my coaching career for sure,” said Craig coach Casey Berg. “This type of result just does not happen in Janesville. It just doesn’t. So it’s an absolute milestone victory for me and for the team.
“I’m extremely happy for the girls because they completely deserve to be rewarded for how hard they’ve worked, how coachable they’ve been, how much they’ve committed to each other and to me and to what we’re trying to do. They absolutely deserve to win like this. I could not be more proud or more excited for them.”
Craig’s hard work and dedication showed against the Cardinals (6-9-2 overall, 4-5 Big Eight Conference) and the Cougars were aggressive out of the gate.
In the 17th minute of the contest, Lily Campbell shot the ball 35-yards out from the goal that hit the top crossbar. Following the play, the ball found Lilli Rick’s head and she put it into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
After stealing momentum and creating a turnover at midfield four minutes later, Craig’s Liz Pierson found herself running shoulder-to-shoulder with a Sun Prairie defender. Pierson stayed tough, fought off the pressure and snuck the ball into the goal for a 2-0 lead.
With a two-point advantage in the second half, Craig (5-9-1, 3-5-1 Big Eight) defended for the majority of the half. The Cougars held strong and frustrated their opponent.
“We forced them to take a lot of shots from distance that were under pressure,” Berg said. “Kylie (Wilson) made a lot of plays, but they were all pretty comfortable because our defending was extremely tough and hard working in the second half. We relied on our defense there to finish out the game.”
Throughout this season, the building Craig has been focusing on aggression and never backing down. On Thursday, this style of play came together in the Cougars’ signature win of the year.
“I feel especially proud because I do think we won the game and it wasn’t a fluke,” Berg said. “We won the game with the things that we’ve been trying to do and with the way that we play. We won the game because we did what we set out to do. Our game plan worked, we won the game and we stuck to it. We’ve been sticking to it all year.”
Along with Janesville Parker’s first win since 2017, Craig’s win against the Cardinals is another momentous game for girls soccer in Janesville.
“I’m happy to be a part of it,” Berg said. “And the credit goes to my players who have absolutely worked their tails off tonight and all season long. They deserve the credit there. I’m lucky to be their coach and I’m extremely proud.”
On Tuesday, Craig will host Beloit Memorial at 7 p.m.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 2, SUN PRAIRIE EAST 0
Janesville Craig 2 0 — 2
Sun Prairie East 0 0 — 0
First Half
JC—Lilli Rick (Lily Campbell) 17:00.
JC—Liz Pierson 21:00.
