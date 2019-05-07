Janesville Craig’s bid to win its first Big Eight Conference girls soccer title took a big hit Tuesday night.

Angelina Perez scored in the 13th minute as seventh-place Madison East stunned the second-place Cougars 1-0 at Breese Stevens Field.

The Purgolders (2-6-2, 2-3-1 Big Eight) entered the night with only one win but had played some of the league’s leaders closely, including a 1-0 loss to No. 7-ranked Middleton on April 16.

Craig (7-5-0, 4-2-0 Big Eight) suffered its second straight loss and was shut out for the fourth time this season.

The Cougars will travel to Middleton on Thursday.

Janesville Parker was scheduled to face Middleton at home Tuesday, but poor field conditions forced the match to be postponed to May 21.

MADISON EAST 1, JANESVILLE CRAIG 0

Craig 0 0—0

East 1 0—1

First half

ME—Angelina Perez (Evelyn Anton), 13:00.

Saves—Abby Trapp (C) 4, Clara Fesemeyer (ME) 8.