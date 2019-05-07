01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Janesville Craig’s bid to win its first Big Eight Conference girls soccer title took a big hit Tuesday night.

Angelina Perez scored in the 13th minute as seventh-place Madison East stunned the second-place Cougars 1-0 at Breese Stevens Field.

The Purgolders (2-6-2, 2-3-1 Big Eight) entered the night with only one win but had played some of the league’s leaders closely, including a 1-0 loss to No. 7-ranked Middleton on April 16.

Craig (7-5-0, 4-2-0 Big Eight) suffered its second straight loss and was shut out for the fourth time this season.

The Cougars will travel to Middleton on Thursday.

Janesville Parker was scheduled to face Middleton at home Tuesday, but poor field conditions forced the match to be postponed to May 21.

MADISON EAST 1, JANESVILLE CRAIG 0

Craig 0 0—0

East 1 0—1

First half

ME—Angelina Perez (Evelyn Anton), 13:00.

Saves—Abby Trapp (C) 4, Clara Fesemeyer (ME) 8.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.