Janesville Craig played its best game of the season in a 3-0 loss to Middleton in a Big Eight Conference girls soccer match on Tuesday.
“This might have been our best game of the year to be totally honest,” said Craig coach Casey Berg. “I know we lost but Middleton is probably a state tournament contender. They’re one of the best teams in the state.”
After losing to Middleton 7-1 last season, Craig (4-9-1 overall, 2-5-1 conference) showed growth in this contest.
“Tonight was a completely different story,” Berg said. “They had to play us. We really showed up. I’m super proud of the girls for changing the way that those teams have to approach games against us.”
On offense, the Cougars found scoring opportunities and were competitive. Craig held the score to 2-0 entering halftime. In the second half, Craig allowed just one goal to the Cardinals (9-3-2, 5-2-1).
“We didn’t create anything against them last year so it’s a completely different experience for my team and for their team,” Berg said. “They had to react to us, they had to defend us and they had to deal with a bunch of girls that are hungry and not interested in just laying down and getting looked over. So I’m extremely proud. I thought it was one of our best performances.”
Craig has three games remaining in the regular season. All games will be at home. On Thursday, the Cougars will host Sun Prairie East.
“We’re playing our best right now and we’ve made improvements in all areas of the field,” Berg said. “I’m looking forward to them continuing to build off of tonight. They feel good about themselves. They feel confident and they’re believing. They saw a lot of success tonight.”
Sun Prairie West 13, Janesville Parker 0—The Vikings lost a Big Eight game against the Wolves (11-3-2, 7-2) on Tuesday.
Sun Prairie built a 6-0 lead by halftime before scoring seven goals in the second half.
On Thursday, Parker (1-10, 1-8) will travel to Whitewater for a nonconference game at 5:30 p.m.
