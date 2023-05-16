01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Janesville Craig played its best game of the season in a 3-0 loss to Middleton in a Big Eight Conference girls soccer match on Tuesday.

“This might have been our best game of the year to be totally honest,” said Craig coach Casey Berg. “I know we lost but Middleton is probably a state tournament contender. They’re one of the best teams in the state.”

