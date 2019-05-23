The Janesville Craig girls’ soccer team scored one goal in Thursday’s regular season finale against Middleton.

It was a big one, though, as the Cougars played to a 1-1 draw with Middleton, denying the Cardinals a chance to win the Big Eight Conference and ensuring Madison Memorial will finish atop the league.

“We just tried to play our game,” Craig coach Bill McCabe said. “We wanted to keep our girls focused on playing our game, and our game is to possess the ball from the back to the middle and then to the forwards, and that’s what we did all night.”

The Cougars had control of the ball quite a bit—Craig had 11 shots on goal compared to Middleton’s three. Despite the uneven shot totals, McCabe said the game was tight the whole way.

“It was a high pressure game with a lot of physicality,” he said. “It took us a bit to get used to the physicality of the game, but once we did it was back and forth the whole way.”

The Cardinals opened the scoring in the final minute of the first half.

After a Craig turnover, Middleton’s Victoria Bunz carried the ball down the sideline before passing the ball to Tyler Wilson, who slotted a goal along the grass past Craig goalie Maia Rowekamp.

Late in the second half, Craig got the equalizer from junior Hallie King, who scored in the upper corner of the goal from 25 yards away.

“It was an excellent possession for us that led to the goal. I can’t even tell you how many of our players touched the ball, and Hallie had a perfect shot to end it,” McCabe said.

The seventh-seeded Cougars open the WIAA postseason Tuesday at home against Madison West.

CRAIG 1, MIDDLETON 1

Craig;0;1—1

Middleton;1;0—1

First half

M—Tyler Wilson (Victoria Bunz), 44:24.

Second half

C—Hallie King (Gracie Weston), 72:22.

Saves—Maia Rowekamp (C) 10, Emilie Gehrke-Kallstromer (M) 2

Fort Atkinson 5, Parker 1--Mia Clarquist continued her goal-scoring surge, but the Vikings lost to visiting Fort Atkinson in a nonconference girls soccer match Thursday.

Clarquist, who scored both of Parker's goals in a 2-2 draw against Monroe on Tuesday, put the Vikings in front 1-0 with a first-half goal Thursday.

"She's really been playing well for us," Parker coach Jenna Rosinski said.

That was the extent of the Vikings' offense, and Fort Atkinson was able to pull away.

Parker plays Middleton in a makeup Big Eight Conference game at home Friday at 5 p.m.

FORT ATKINSON 5, PARKER 1

Fort Atkinson;4;1--5

Parker;1;0--1