Despite missing several regular starters, the Janesville Craig girls soccer team breezed to a 6-0 Big Eight Conference win Tuesday over Beloit Memorial.

Junior Hannah Loertscher recorded her first career hat trick, while Hannah Dunlavy, Greta Hanthorn and Gracie Weston each scored their first goals of the season.

The Cougars (5-2-0, 2-0-0 Big Eight) rebounded from last Tuesday’s loss to Oregon.

“We were playing shorthanded and players were out of position,” Craig coach Bill McCabe said. “It took a half for us to get going.”

Dunlavy’s goal at 4:35 was the only score in the first half. Loertscher opened Craig’s second-half scoring spurt at 46:58.

The Cougars added three goals in the next 20 minutes, with Loertscher adding her final goal at 78:15.

“They were well-deserved goals,” McCabe said of Loertscher, who had not scored since Craig’s season-opening win over Parker. “She worked hard for them.”

McCabe also praised the work of sophomore Alexa Schram and junior Katie Lane, two wing backs who saw expanded playing time Tuesday.

“The controlled the outside so well,” McCabe said. “They were making runs all night, making a pass and getting the ball back at their feet, creating constantly.”

The Cougars will return home to face Verona next Tuesday.

JANESVILLE CRAIG 6, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0

Craig 1 5—6

Beloit 0 0—0

First period

JC—Hannah Dunlavy (Cecelia Harold), 4:35.

Second half

JC—Hannah Loertscher (Katie Lane), 46:58. JC—Greta Hanthorn, 52:50. JC—Loertscher (Hanthorn), 60:00. JC—Gracie Weston (Gwen Aldrich), 66:10. JC—Loertscher, 78:15.

Saves—Maia Rowekamp (JC) 1, Meghan Drucker (6).