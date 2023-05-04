01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Janesville Craig’s girls soccer team faced a tough challenge on Thursday night in a 7-0 loss to Big Eight Conference opponent Verona (9-1 overall, 5-0 conference).

On the road, the Cougars (3-8, 2-4) played on Verona’s large-turf field.

