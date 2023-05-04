Janesville Craig’s girls soccer team faced a tough challenge on Thursday night in a 7-0 loss to Big Eight Conference opponent Verona (9-1 overall, 5-0 conference).
On the road, the Cougars (3-8, 2-4) played on Verona’s large-turf field.
“Their field is huge,” said Craig coach Casey Berg. “It’s probably 10 yards wider than our field. It almost feels like a giant square. It is a very tough place to play.”
Craig gave up four goals within the first 15 minutes of the contest as the Wildcats spread the field to find scoring opportunities. Despite the deficit, the Cougars rebounded, and played scoreless soccer for the next 40 minutes of the game.
“We got spread out and we were chasing them,” Berg said. “They had some relatively easy sort of tapping goals because we were stretched so far trying to cover. Then we really settled in and we were playing relatively comfortably after that. Unfortunately, letting four goals in is not something you can really recover from. So we sort of lost our chance to compete to win the game, but we did compete with them more so than the score shows, in my opinion.”
Liz Pierson stood out for the Cougars on offense, playing the entire game and using her speed to match Verona. On defense, Craig’s Sierra Schuenke also played the entire game and impressed.
“I couldn’t believe how much she was running,” Berg said about Pierson. “It was unbelievable. She ran nonstop the entire game. She really was a catalyst for the rest of our team. They were trying to model after her hard work and I’m really proud of how much of herself she gave in a game that we were not able to win.
“Sierra Schuenke, one of our defenders, also played every single minute. She was absolutely fantastic as well.”
At goalkeeper, Craig’s Kylie Wilson performed well under Verona’s constant pressure.
“Kylie Wilson probably had 15 saves and was under pressure,” Berg said. “A lot of the night we defended and she was fantastic.”
As usual, Berg was proud of the Cougars’ effort and aggression despite the early deficit.
“I’ll say every single time, my girls never back down,” Berg said. “They never stop fighting, never stop working, never stop encouraging each other, never stop picking each other up when they get knocked down and never stop giving each other hugs after the game. I’ve got a real team and I’m proud of them.”
Craig will get a week of rest before traveling to Madison East on May 11 at 7 p.m.
