Janesville Parker’s Haven Jones and Janesville Craig’s Grace Brown compete for the ball during their crosstown matchup against Parker High School on Thursday. Brown scored twice in the Cougars’ 4-0 win.
Janesville Craig’s Liz Pierson is wrapped up by Janesville Parker’s Tayanna Kahl, behind, and defended by Natalia Tomas as she tries to kick the ball at the goal during their crosstown matchup on Thursday.
Janesville Parker’s Haven Jones and Janesville Craig’s Grace Brown compete for the ball during their crosstown matchup against Parker High School on Thursday. Brown scored twice in the Cougars’ 4-0 win.
Janesville Craig’s Liz Pierson is wrapped up by Janesville Parker’s Tayanna Kahl, behind, and defended by Natalia Tomas as she tries to kick the ball at the goal during their crosstown matchup on Thursday.
JANESVILLE — Craig dominated possession but Janesville Parker put up a good fight in a Big Eight Conference girls soccer game Thursday. The Cougars’ Grace Brown scored twice in the 4-0 crosstown win.
The Cougars (3-6 overall, 2-2 Big Eight) came out on a tear, consistently pressuring the Vikings’ defense and commanding the time of possession in the first half.
“Tonight we really wanted to emphasize keeping the ball and trying to be dominant in terms of just not allowing them to have much of it,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “I thought we did that.”
Parker (0-6, 0-4) kept Craig off the board for the first 30 minutes, but the Cougars eventually broke through before the half ended with goals from Brown and Lily Campbell. Both goals came off of corner kicks from Lilli Rick.
“Ricky is one of the best ball strikers I’ve coached,” Berg said. “She hits it completely true with both her left and right foot, and she rarely misses hits. Scoring on corners and scoring from wide areas is just as much about the service as it is about whoever actually scores. She just hits consistently good balls from wide areas that give our players a chance in the middle to get relatively easy chances. She’s fantastic at that.”
With a 2-0 deficit entering the second half of play, Parker stepped up on the defensive end. While Craig continued to find scoring chances, the Vikings played aggressively and were able to clear the ball more consistently.
“We needed to step up our game on defense and to just start showing our opponents that we’re not going to just let people roll over us,” Parker coach Rudy Cisneros said. “As you can see tonight, we were pretty solid. We had some unlucky miscues in the back that cost us some goals, but nevertheless, this is more the kind of smash-mouth kind of soccer that I’d like to see happen.”
Parker goalie Lea Holzfuss was also a bright spot for the team. Holzfuss was assertive in the box, challenging Craig scorers and tracking down goal attempts.
“(She) has never played soccer before and has never played goalkeeper before,” Cisneros said. “So I’ve been working with her, and my assistant coach has been working with her, as well. She’s very bright, very smart and a quick learner.”
Before the final buzzer, Craig scored two more goals. Alli Biddick scored an uncontested goal that grazed just below the top bar of the goal. Six minutes later, Rick passed the ball to Brown who passed it to Liz Pierson near the front of the goal. Brown stayed in scoring position, received the ball back from Pierson and found the back of the net.
“The passing was a huge emphasis for us tonight,” Berg said. “Our goal was to pass, keep the ball on the ground and make them chase us around. That was the theme for the night, and I thought the girls did well.”
Craig passed its way to a victory, but the competitive effort brought by the Vikings might signal for more intense matchups between the schools in the near future.
“And I do want to credit Rudy and that Parker team because they are unbelievably improved compared to last season,” Berg said. “He’s done an unbelievable job. They played us really tough and that was a very competitive game. That’s great for the city, and I’m pleased.”
On Monday, Craig will host Madison Memorial and Parker will travel to Beloit Memorial.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 4, JANESVILLE PARKER 0
Craig 2 2—4
Parker 0 0—0
First Half
JC—Grace Brown 30:24.
JC—Lily Campbell (Lilli Rick) 38:29.
Second Half
JC—Alli Biddick (Bella Barajas) 44:38.
JC—Brown (Liz Pierson) 50:09.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.