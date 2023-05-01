Freshman Teana Anderson scored Janesville Parker’s lone goal in a Big Eight Conference girls soccer game against Beloit Memorial. The Vikings lost a close 3-1 battle against the Purple Knights on Monday.
In windy conditions, Parker (0-7 overall, 0-5 conference) dominated possession in the first half of the game. Its defense also played its part, as it held Beloit scoreless through the first half.
The second half was a different story as Anderson’s goal wasn’t enough to overcome Beloit’s scoring surge. The Purple Knights’ Sara Holguin scored two goals and Araceli Delgado scored another to give Beloit (1-4, 1-2) the win.
“The wind played a major factor in the match with two of Beloit’s goals coming from a corner kick and a free kick outside the box,” said Parker coach Rudy Cisneros. “I’m proud of the effort that these ladies put forth. It was a well contested match. In one year, they’ve really shown that they can turn things around.”
It was a tough loss for the Vikings after competing in their tightest game of the season so far.
“This match was a heartbreaker being that the squad worked really hard, dominated possession in the first half, and missed at least six one-on-one opportunities in front of the goal that could have easily put us up 6-0 at the half,” Cisneros said.
On Thursday, Parker will take on Middleton for a game at 6 p.m.
BELOIT MEMORIAL 3, JANESVILLE PARKER 1
Beloit 0 3 — 3
Parker 0 1 — 1
Second Half
BM—Sara Holguin.
BM—Holguin.
BM—Araceli Delgado.
JP—Teana Anderson.
