Freshman Teana Anderson scored Janesville Parker’s lone goal in a Big Eight Conference girls soccer game against Beloit Memorial. The Vikings lost a close 3-1 battle against the Purple Knights on Monday.

In windy conditions, Parker (0-7 overall, 0-5 conference) dominated possession in the first half of the game. Its defense also played its part, as it held Beloit scoreless through the first half.

