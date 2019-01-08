The Rock County Fury opened a busy week with an easy victory Tuesday night.
The area’s girls high school co-op hockey team scored nine goals in the first two periods on the way to a 10-1 Badger Conference road victory over the Badger Lightning.
Haley Knauf, Mya Maslonka and Anika Einbeck each scored two goals for the Fury, who improved to 10-5-1 overall and 5-0-1 in league play.
Maslonka, a Janesville Craig junior, and Einbeck, a Monroe sophomore, each added three assists.
The Fury’s Brooke Teubert made 13 saves.
The Fury host Stoughton on Thursday night in Beloit and play at rival Metro Lynx on Saturday.
FURY 10, LIGHTNING 1
Rock County 4 5 1—10
Badger Lightning 0 0 1—1
First Period
RC—Haley Knauf (Presley Kovacevich, Alyssa Knauf), 4:23. RC—Mya Maslonka (Anika Einbeck), 8:01. RC—Maslonka (Einbeck), 8:53. RC—Olivia Combs (Ella Silha, H. Knauf), 10:07.
Second Period
RC—Einbeck (A. Knauf), 7:04. RC—Einbeck (Maslonka), 12:01. RC—Sara Loerke (Einbeck), 13:29. RC—H. Knauf (A. Knauf), 15:41. RC—Samantha Wells (Maslonka), 16:13.
Third Period
B—Emily Gunnel (Kaylee Engal), 1:41 . RC—Silha, 10:02.
Saves—Brooke Teubert (RC) 13, Natalie Buss (B) 40.
