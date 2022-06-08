EVANSVILLE
The Evansville High girls soccer program is thriving under Brandon Jerstad.
Now in his fifth season as head coach, Jerstad has the Blue Devils two wins away from a WIAA state tournament berth.
Third-seeded Evansville (19-2) will plays at second-second Madison Edgewood in a Division 3 sectional semifinal today at 5 p.m.
The winner advances to Saturday’s sectional title match against either top-seeded McFarland or fourth-seeded Belleville/New Glarus, set for 1 p.m. Saturday in McFarland.
In winning a second consecutive regional title, Evansville has flourished behind a possession-based offense and a stingy defense, led by senior goalkeeper Katie Krueger.
“We’ve got a talented team, but also a team that has bought into the system and what we’re trying to do,” Jerstad said. “Everyone has put their egos aside for the betterment of the team.
“And for a lot of these girls, this is their second year together after having good success last year.”
Evansville finished second in the Rock Valley Conference behind state second-ranked McFarland, which went unbeaten in league play. The Blue Devils’ only two losses on the season were to McFarland, including a 3-0 setback in the conference tournament.
Stressing an offensive philosophy based on possession and getting numbers forward, goals have come in bunches. The Blue Devils scored six or more goals in 11 of 21 matches and are averaging more than five goals per game.
Forwards Jaden LeRoy and Emma Stuart have combined for 52 goals, while senior midfielder Melanie Wallisch has a team-high 20 assists. Midfielders Casey Hill and Madeline Klaehn have also provided plenty of offense.
LeRoy, a sophomore, was joined on the all-conference first team by Wallisch, a senior; Hill, a junior; and Klaehn, a sophomore.
Stuart, a junior, made the Rock Valley second team along with senior defender Mallory Miller and Krueger in goal. Sophomore chinna Hermanson and junior Hanna Johnson earned honorable mention.
“We typically only play with three defenders,” Jerstad said. “We look to keep the pressure on, and I think the girls really enjoy playing this style.
“We don’t have that one superstar, but we do have a number of players that have stepped up and contributed to our success.”
Krueger has been a wall in goal, and Jerstad also praised the play of senior defender Mallory Miller.
The only goals Kreuger allowed in the conference play outside of McFarland were on penalty kicks. She has 15 clean sheets and allowed less than one goal per match during the regular season.
Evansville now sets its sights on seventh-ranked Edgewood. The Crusaders are 13-2-1, with their only losses coming to state-ranked Oregon and McFarland.
“Our expectations were high coming into the season, as they should’ve been,” Jerstad said. “We had a strong group coming back, and they’ve backed up those expectations.
“Edgewood will be a tough opponent, but we’ve played some really good teams this year. We’ll be ready for them.”