The visiting Janesville Craig High girls soccer team gave up two early goals and that was enough for Madison Memorial to come away with a 2-0 victory Tuesday afternoon.
The Spartans scored 30 seconds into the game and then added another goal at the 12-minute mark.
Craig coach Casey Berg was pleased with how the Cougars responded after that.
“I thought they shifted from being reactive to proactive,” Berg said. “That’s a positive step.”
Berg said keeper Abby Trapp played with with 22 saves.
The Cougars, 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big Eight Conference, will play at Janesville Parker on Thursday night.
MEMORIAL 2, CRAIG 0
Craig;0;0—0
Memorial;2;0—2