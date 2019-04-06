JANESVILLE

Admittedly, Janesville Craig's girls soccer players will say they did not play their best this week.

Still, the Cougars found a way to win a pair of nonconference games to improve to 4-1 to start the season.

Junior Savanna Dare's goal with less than nine minutes remaining Saturday ensured a third consecutive victory as Craig beat visiting Kenosha Tremper 1-0.

"We have the chemistry, it's just whether we put it to use or not," Craig senior Greta Hanthorn said. "When we have our best games, we put it to use a lot. I think it's probably just needing to come out here with the mentality that we're going to be on top."

The Cougars saw a potential goal early in the match waved off due to an offsides call.

Offense was hard to come by from either team from there.

Craig junior keeper Maia Rowekamp made four saves to earn the clean sheet, while Tremper's Megan Jankowski finished with five.

The Cougars caught a bit of a break in the 82nd minute. Tremper had a tendency to play its goal kicks short throughout the game, and Dare was ready to pounce. She snared a short kick, carried the ball in quickly and ripped a low shot that bounced through the legs of Jankowski.

"I kind of knew she was going to have it the second she touched it," Hanthorn said. "I'm really proud of her."

It was Dare's third goal of the week after she netted a pair in a 4-1 victory over Lake Geneva Badger on Wednesday.

"She's the one that's doing all the work right now," McCabe said. "You can't blame the keeper. It might have taken a bad hop.

"Savanna was waiting right there, ready to walk in. She took a good, hard shot on the ground."

The shot spared Craig from settling for a scoreless draw.

"Sometimes you have to come away with a win like that, even though both teams struggled a little bit at both ends of the field," McCabe said. "Maybe we just didn't practice that hard this week. ... We just didn't seem like we were focused.

"So we just told them, 'Let's come out Monday ready to practice for the game on Tuesday."

Craig plays at Oregon on Tuesday night.

CRAIG 1, TREMPER 0

Kenosha Tremper;0;0--0

Janesville Craig;0;1--1

Second Half

C--Savanna Dare, 81:39.

Saves--Megan Jankowski (T) 5, Maia Rowekamp (C) 4.