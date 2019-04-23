JANESVILLE

When Savanna Dare poked the ball away from a pair of Verona defenders and took a touch to her right, she didn't appear to be in any position to score, let alone get a shot on target.

There was a defender bearing down. Dare was off-balance, fading toward the right sideline and didn't have a great angle at the net.

But, as naturally as if she had done it a thousand times before, the Janesville Craig forward squared her hips and got just enough backspin on the ball to loft it over the keeper's gloves.

Dare's unexpected goal from about 20 yards away in the 81st minute was the difference as the Cougars edged visiting Verona, 1-0, to stay unbeaten in Big Eight Conference play.

"Definitely a messy goal, but definitely one of the most hype, good-feeling goals," Dare said of her fifth goal of the season, which put her two shy of her career high (7), set last spring.

"We thought it was a goal all the way," Craig coach Bill McCabe said. "She's able to get her hips around and she's able to make that type of play. She worked so hard to get that ball to the corner."

Craig (6-2-0, 3-0-0 Big Eight) is alone atop the Big Eight--two points clear of Madison West, which drew Middleton 1-1 on Tuesday.

Verona (2-3-1, 1-1-1 Big Eight) was held scoreless for the second time this season. Since a season-opening 12-0 win over Janesville Parker, the Wildcats have been held to four goals in five games.

Even after Dare's goal, the Cougars had to hang on for 10 minutes to see out their win. Verona's hopes for an equalizer died when Craig keeper Maia Rowekamp got her gloves on a bouncing free kick as time expired.

Craig had several good chances early in the first half but went through long stretches without much to show for its advantage in possession. Verona didn't get much going offensively either as center back Hannah Dunlavy and wing Katie Lane stood out in the Cougars' fourth clean sheet.

"We came out strong in the first half," McCabe said. "They kind of caught on to us and we sagged back, but in the second half we came out strong again and possessed the ball."

Craig's best chance of the first half came in the 20th minute, when Verona keeper Elsa Queoff dove to her left and got her fingertips to a shot by Hannah Loertscher from about 10 yards away.

Verona went on the offensive over the final 15 minutes of the first half, testing the Cougars with a pair of corner kicks.

Queoff, a freshman, made six saves in the loss. Craig's Rowekamp also finished with six.

Verona captain Julia Gilboy had a goal disallowed for offsides in the 62nd minute. Two minutes later, Craig's Brooke Parkhurst nearly broke the tie, but her curling shot from outside the penalty area hit the crossbar.

Craig will face Sun Prairie on Thursday in another key conference test. The Cardinals improved to 2-0 in league play with a 4-0 win over Parker on Tuesday.

CRAIG 1, VERONA 0

Verona;0;0--0

Craig;0;1--1

Second half

JC--Savanna Dare, 80:42.

Saves--Elsa Queoff (V) 6, Maia Rowekamp (JC) 6. Shots--Verona 14, Craig 16. Shots on goal--Verona 6, Craig 7. Corners--Verona 4, Craig 3. Offsides--Verona 2, Craig 0. Fouls--Verona 9, Craig 10.