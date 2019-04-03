01STOCK_SOCCER

A shorthanded Janesville Craig girls soccer team found a way Wednesday night.

Despite several players battling injuries and illness, the Cougars scored two goals in each half en route to a 4-1 nonconference win over Lake Geneva Badger.

Savanna Dare had two goals for Craig (3-1-0), while Hallie King had a goal and an assist.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the effort the girls gave tonight considering how injury-riddled and sick some of them are,” Craig coach Bill McCabe said. “We had several girls step up and play positions tonight that they normally wouldn’t.

“Savanna was one of those that were sick, and we weren’t sure she’d be able to play, and she goes out and scores two goals.”

Claudia Fieiras started the scoring for Craig on a header off a corner kick in the first half. Dare made it 2-0 on an assist from King.

Leading 2-1 at half, Craig got goals from Dare and King.

Brittany Gestrich scored Badger’s only goal in the first half.

Craig hosts Kenosha Tremper on Saturday in another nonconference match.

CRAIG 4, BADGER 1

Lake Geneva Badger 1 0—1

Janesville Craig 2 2—4

First Half

C—Claudia Fieiras (Greta Hanthorn). C—Savanna Dare (Hallie King). B—Brittany Gestrich

Second Half

C—Dare (Hanthorn). C—King (Gwen Aldrich).

Saves—N/A

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.