It took Janesville Craig's girls soccer team less than 15 minutes to find some offensive momentum Tuesday night.

The Cougars had scored eight goals in their past five matches, but six of those came in one night against Beloit Memorial.

They found their footing again at Madison Memorial, with early goals from Greta Hanthorn and Hallie King leading Craig to a 5-0 Big Eight Conference road win.

"It really helps us out a lot when we can score early," Craig coach Bill McCabe said. "It gives us confidence. It was really good to score early on a cold, rainy, windy night."

Craig improved to 7-3-0 overall and 4-1-0 in the Big Eight.

Hanthorn was credited with a goal in the opening five minutes, and King followed in the 14th.

Craig struck again quickly out of halftime, as junior midfielder Brooke Parkhurst made it 3-0 in the opening minutes of the second half.

"Brooke, Sarah Gregg and Gracie Weston were great in the middle for us with Abby Membrino out tonight," McCabe said. "Our ball control in these conditions was just terrific.

"Hannah Dunlavy and Claudia Fieiras anchored our back line real well. And it was good to see Cassie Goswick back and getting some minutes."

Goswick, a junior defender, missed all of the girls basketball season but saw her first action on the pitch after suffering a knee injury last summer.

King added a second goal in the 66th minute, and junior Kerington Sauser capped the scoring in the 78th with her first career goal.

Maia Rowekamp and Abby Trapp each made two saves for Craig to earn the clean sheet.

The Cougars travel to Oconomowoc for a nonconference match Thursday.

CRAIG 5, LA FOLLETTE 0

Janesville Craig;2;3--5

Madison La Follette;0;0--0

First Half

C--Greta Hanthorn, 4:35. C--Hallie King (Cecelia Harold), 13:20.

Second Half

C--Brooke Parkhurst, 47:00. C--King, 65:20. C--Kerington Sauser, 77:20.

Saves--Maia Rowekamp (C) 2, Abby Trapp (C) 2, Carolyn Jones (L) 8.