Janesville Craig's girls soccer team rediscovered its goal-scoring touch Tuesday.

The Cougars used a second-half burst to secure a 4-2 nonconference victory over visiting Watertown.

Gracie Weston, Hallie King, Alexa Schram and Gwen Aldrich each scored for Craig (9-6-0), which had been held to three goals in its last four games.

King's ninth goal of the season tied the game, 2-2, in the 66th minute.

Schram, a sophomore, struck about 10 minutes for her first career goal.

"She had a real surprised look on her face when she turned around," Craig coach Bill McCabe said. "This is the first time she's come out and been able to really contribute the way she likes to contribute."

And Aldrich doubled the Cougars' lead in the 78th minute.

"We went back to what we do best--and that's possessing the ball," McCabe said. "In the first half, we possessed the ball very well, but our final product--we would give the ball away."

After Weston's goal at 4:09, neither team scored again in the first half.

Watertown (11-5-0) got back-to-back goals early in the second half from Allison Schroeder and Alayna Clark to take a 2-1 lead before King equalized.

The Cougars will close the regular season Thursday at Middleton.

CRAIG 4, WATERTOWN 2

Watertown;0;2--2

Craig;1;3--4

First half

JC--Gracie Weston, 4:09.

Second half

W--Allison Schroeder (Alayna Clark), 45:13. W--Clark, 63:15. JC--Hallie King, 65:54. JC--Alexa Schram, 76:12. JC--Gwen Aldrich, 77:45.

Saves--Abby Trapp (JC) 4, Maia Rowekamp (JC) 2, Winter Harmsen (W) 0, Jadyn Zechzer (W) 8.