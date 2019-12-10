Hannah Dunlavy killed two birds with one stone when she signed her letter of intent to attend Winona State on Monday.

The Janesville Craig senior defender realized her dream of playing soccer on scholarship at the college level. And she found a Division II program that felt like a family, she said.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time, and I feel like it’s what I’ve been working toward my entire athletic career,” Dunlavy said after a signing ceremony at Craig High. “It’s exciting to get to that point, and I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my life.”

Dunlavy is a three-time all-Big Eight Conference selection, including making the first team as a defender as both a freshman and a sophomore.

A starting center back for the Cougars since the first game of her freshman season, she helped the program reach a Division 1 sectional final as a sophomore.

Dunlavy is also a multi-year starter for Craig in girls basketball and is often turned to as a defensive stopper on the court, as well as the field.

“It (defending) is the only mindset I have,” Dunlavy said. “My mom calls me the blind side, because even if they do put me up farther, I always want to be back protecting my goalie.

In terms of what she wants to get out of the rest of her senior year, Dunlavy said, “In soccer, for sure, I want to play a lot better than we did last year. But I just want to be able to encourage other teammates and be able to put us on the best path to success that I can while I’m still here.”