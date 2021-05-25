Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker’s girls soccer teams failed to find the back of the net in Big Eight Conference matches Tuesday.
Craig played Sun Prairie tough at home but lost 2-0.
Parker went on the road to Verona and lost 14-0.
The Cougars trailed 2-0 at half and had a couple of good scoring chances both halves.
“Sun Prairie came into the match 5-0 in the conference,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “We ran well with them, and I was proud of our effort.
“We’re still a little shorthanded, but the girls played hard and didn’t let fatigue bother them.”
Abby Trapp and Jocelyn Tilton combined for 17 saves for Craig.
Parker had no answer for Verona’s talented squad. The Vikings trailed 12-0 at half.
“We organized our defense fairly well the first 20 minutes I thought,” said Parker coach Jenna Rosienski.
“And Emma Dyer did a nice job for us on back defense.”
SUN PRAIRIE 2, CRAIG 0Sun Prairie 2 0—2
Janesville Craig 0 0—0
First HalfSP—20:00. SP—40:00
Saves—Abby Trapp (C) 9, Jocelyn Tilton (C) 8
VERONA 14, PARKER 0Janesville Parker 0 0—0
Verona 12 2—14
First HalfV—Albert (Poppen) 10:55. V—Hoeve (Plezac) 11:21. V—T. Johnson (Simonett) 15:41. V—Grignon (M. Johnson) 20:09. V—Plesac (Linebarger) 21:24. V—Linebarger—24:15. V—Luck (Burse) 25:32. V—Burse—26:00. V—Gilboy (Sutter) 28:56. V—Luck 31:12. V—Grignon (Plesac) 40:00. V—Linebarger (Grignon) 41:00
Second HalfV—Poppen 46:57. V—Poppen 59:57
Saves—Isabella Toberman (P) 18, Sydney Pajerski (P) 12, Queoff (V) 0