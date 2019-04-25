Janesville Craig’s girls soccer team could not find the back of the net in the wind and rain Thursday night.

It cost the Cougars, with their first loss of the Big Eight Conference season.

The Cougars lost to visiting Sun Prairie 1-0 at Craig. The loss dropped Craig to 3-1-0 in league play. Sun Prairie, Madison Memorial and Madison West each won and improved to 3-0-1 to take over in a tie for first place.

“We controlled our own destiny coming into the game, and we battled,” Craig coach Bill McCabe said. “But it just wasn’t in the cards for us tonight.

“We had chances, but they were much more physical than us at times and pressured us well.”

Sun Prairie used the wind to its advantage to score in the 18th minute. Maddie Strey got her head on a corner kick and her header shot lofted up and over the reach of Craig keeper Maia Rowekamp, McCabe said.

“They got one early and had the win ... and then we thought we’d have the whole second half with the wind, and it just died down,” McCabe said.

Rowekamp finished with six saves.

Craig plays at Madison La Follette on Tuesday night in the first of five consecutive road matches.

SUN PRAIRIE 1, CRAIG 0

Sun Prairie 1 0—1

Janesville Craig 0 0—0

First Half

SP—Maddie Strey, 17:21.

Saves—Jillian Benger (SP) 6, Maia Rowekamp (C) 6.

La Follette 7, Parker 2—The Vikings scored their first goal of the season Thursday just 63 seconds into their road match, but the Lancers answered quickly and pulled away.

Kayleigh Koenig scored twice for Parker, including the early goal to go up 1-0.

But La Follette needed just 49 seconds to answer and tie the game, and it led 3-1 by halftime.

“We had a really good rhythm and some momentum after we scored that first goal,” Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said. “But we started to lose our first and second touch as the game went on. The rain didn’t help.”

Koenig scored again on an assist from Clarquist with less than 20 minutes left to make it 6-2.

“Kayleigh did a really good job of finishing her shots,” Rosienski said. “And Baleigh Pajerski helped us out by finding gaps and servicing the ball to give us scoring opportunities.”

Parker plays at Waterford on Monday.

MADISON LA FOLLETTE 7, PARKER 2

Parker 1 1—2

La Follette 3 4—7

First half

JP—Kayleigh Koenig (Mia Clarquist), 1:03. L—Audrey Burke, 1:52. L—Burke, 21:51. L—Cecelia Hogan, 33:33.

Second half

L—Burke, 49:58. L—Alexis Sather, 59:05. L—Julia Pritchard, 61:16 .JP—Koenig (Mia Clarquist), 70:04. L—Lydia Burke, 84:37.

Saves not reported.