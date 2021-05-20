It was tough sledding Thursday night for Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker’s girls soccer teams.
The two city schools were both shutout in Big Eight Conference matches.
Craig lost 7-0 to Verona at home, while Parker fell 10-0 to Madison West.
The Cougars trailed only 1-0 at half but surrendered six second-half goals in the loss.
“You could tell we were fatigued in the second half and just didn’t have the horses necessary to stay with a very good Verona team,” Craig coach Casey Berg said.
Parker lost despite 36 saves from goalkeeper Isabella Toberman.
“We played on turf, and it was hard for us to keep up with the pace that West played at,” Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said.
“But Isabella had another great game. She had a lot of nice saves.”
Craig hosts Evansville in a nonconference game Saturday.
VERONA 7, CRAIG 0Verona 1 6—7
Janesville Craig 0 0—0
Saves—Abby Trapp (C) 14
WEST 10, PARKER 0Janesville Parker 0 0—0
Madison West 7 3—10
Saves—Isabella Toberman (P) 76