Janesville Craig's girls soccer team got the 2021 season off to a rousing start Tuesday night.
The Cougars scored six goals in the first half and coasted to an 8-1 win over Madison La Follette in the Big Eight Conference-opener for both teams.
Lilli Rick had two goals and two assists for Craig, while Liz Pierson had two goals and an assist.
"We're young, and I've only had this group together for two days, so it's a fast and furious start to the season," Craig first-year coach Casey Berg said. "But overall, I thought it was a very good start for us. We've got a very flexible roster, with a lot of the girls able to play different positions on the field.
"Our two seniors Claudia Fieiras and Alexa Schram are doing a great job thus far of leading this team, and tonight, freshman Bellah Avila really played well. She brought a lot of energy."
Craig is tentatively scheduled to host Beloit Memorial on Thursday night.
CRAIG 8, LA FOLLETTE 1
Janesville Craig;6;2--8
Madison La Follette;1;0--1
First Half
C--Grace Brown (Liz Pearson) 13:00. C--Kiah Biddick (Lilli Rick) 20:00. C--Brielle Schram (Rick) 24:00. C--Rick (Sierra Schuenke) 32:00. L--n/a. C--Liz Pierson (Brown) 37:00. C--Pierson 39:00.
Second Half
C--Lily Campbell (Rick) 71:00. C--Rick (Shannon Pilgrim) 77:00.
Saves--C--Abby Trapp (C) 6, Jones (L) 15