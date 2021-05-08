01STOCK_SOCCER

Janesville Craig's girls soccer team went 1-2 at the Walworth Big Foot Invitational on Saturday.

The Cougars defeated Belleville 2-0 in their first game but lost to Menomonee Falls and Waterford.

Claduia Fieiras and Lilli Rick got the goals in the win against Belleville.

"I was without four starters today, so I had to shuffle the lineup around a little bit," Craig coach Casey Berg said. "And I was pleased how the girls responded. Abby Trapp played great in goal.

"We had a tough loss to Menomonee Falls, but they're the best team we've seen and are going to be heard from come tournament time. They're really good."

Craig (2-2) plays at Madison Memorial in a Big Eight Conference game Tuesday.

Big Foot Invitational

(Game One)

CRAIG 2, BELLEVILLE 0

Belleville;0;0--0

Janesville Craig;2;0--2

First Half

C--Claudia Fieiras (Lilli Rick) 15:00. C--Rick 18:00

Saves--Abby Trapp (C) 5

(Game Two)

MENOMONEE FALLS 7, CRAIG 0

Menomonee Falls;5;2--7

Janesville Craig;0;0--0

Saves--Trapp (C) 20

(Game Three)

WATERFORD 3, CRAIG 2

Janesville Craig;2;0--2

Waterford;2;1--3

First Half

C--Rick (Macy Attalla)  16:00. C--Biddick 21:00

Saves--Trapp (C) 7

