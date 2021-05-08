Janesville Craig's girls soccer team went 1-2 at the Walworth Big Foot Invitational on Saturday.
The Cougars defeated Belleville 2-0 in their first game but lost to Menomonee Falls and Waterford.
Claduia Fieiras and Lilli Rick got the goals in the win against Belleville.
"I was without four starters today, so I had to shuffle the lineup around a little bit," Craig coach Casey Berg said. "And I was pleased how the girls responded. Abby Trapp played great in goal.
"We had a tough loss to Menomonee Falls, but they're the best team we've seen and are going to be heard from come tournament time. They're really good."
Craig (2-2) plays at Madison Memorial in a Big Eight Conference game Tuesday.
Big Foot Invitational
(Game One)
CRAIG 2, BELLEVILLE 0
Belleville;0;0--0
Janesville Craig;2;0--2
First Half
C--Claudia Fieiras (Lilli Rick) 15:00. C--Rick 18:00
Saves--Abby Trapp (C) 5
(Game Two)
MENOMONEE FALLS 7, CRAIG 0
Menomonee Falls;5;2--7
Janesville Craig;0;0--0
Saves--Trapp (C) 20
(Game Three)
WATERFORD 3, CRAIG 2
Janesville Craig;2;0--2
Waterford;2;1--3
First Half
C--Rick (Macy Attalla) 16:00. C--Biddick 21:00
Saves--Trapp (C) 7