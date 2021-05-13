JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig’s girls soccer team made quick work of crosstown rival Janesville Parker on Thursday night.
The Cougars scored six goals in the first 15 minutes of play and coasted to an 11-0 Big Eight Conference win. The game was stopped at the 60-minute mark due to Craig being ahead by 10 or more goals.
Liz Pierson had a hat trick for Craig. Claudia Fieiras and Lilli Rick had two goals each. Grace Brown had a goal and three assists.
Parker dressed only 12 players and was overmatched against a talented Craig team.
Craig first-year coach Casey Berg said his team applied pressure early and kept at it.
“We executed several patterns tonight that we would want to execute going forward,” Berg said. “I want the girls to always play to win, compete, play hard and not create bad habits by being lazy, and they did that tonight.
“Regardless of who we play, we play to win. In a situation like this, there are other things that we can work on and that’s what we did.”
Craig started the scoring early. Rick scored at the 3:15 mark on Brown’s first assist and Pierson made it 2-0 just over a minute later. Rick, Fieiras and Brown then scored goals in a five-minute span to make it 5-0 just 10:28 into the game.
Parker goalie Madeea Hawkins made three outstanding saves in the first half, or the score could’ve been 14-0 or 15-0 at the break.
Fieiras got behind the Parker defense to make it 6-0 at 12:20, and Alexa Schram and Macy Attalla pushed the lead to 8-0 with goals three minutes apart. Pierson capped off the first half with back-to-back goals to make it 10-0.
Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said being shorthanded continues to plague the Vikings.
“We have a smaller team this year, so we can’t provide as much depth on the bench as we’d like to,” Rosienski said. “That’s just kind of a product of the year we’re dealing with.
“But I thought Kaylee Conaway did a really nice job for us tonight. She played good defense and did a good job of pressuring their players up top.”
Hawkins finished with 16 saves for Parker (0-6, 0-4), while Abby Trapp made one save to pick up the win for Craig (3-3, 2-1).
Craig plays at Madison West on Tuesday.
Parker hosts Edgerton on Monday in a nonconference game.
CRAIG 11, PARKER 0
Janesville Craig 10 1—11
Janesville Parker 0 0—0
First Half
C—Lilli Rick (Grace Brown) 3:15. C—Liz Pierson (Brown) 4:20. C—Rick (Brown) 6:20. C—Claudia Fieiras 8:11. C—Brown 10:28. C—Fieiras 12:20. C—Alexa Schram 25:18. C—Macy Attalla 28:17. C—Pierson 30:11. C—Pierson 36:33
Second Half
C—Abby Trapp (Schram) 13:13
Saves—Trapp (C) 1, Jocelyn Tilton (C) 0, Madea Hawkins (P) 14, Sydney Pajerski (P) 3