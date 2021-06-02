The regular season ended on a sour note for Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker's girls soccer teams Wednesday.
Middleton pulled away in the second half for a 4-0 Big Eight Conference win over Craig, while Sun Prairie blanked Parker 10-0.
Craig, which finished the regular season with a 5-7-1 record, held Middleton scoreless until seven seconds remained in the first half.
"That really hurt," Craig coach Casey Berg said. "There's an unwritten rule that says you just can't let that happen so close to half.
"But overall, I was pleased with our play. I thought that was maybe the best first half we've played all season. Middleton's a very good team, and we hung right with them and had several scoring chances."
Parker got 21 saves from Isabella Toberman in the loss.
"I think that was Isabella's best game of the season," Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said. "It was a great way for her to go out in her senior season."
Both teams open up WIAA Division 1 tournament play Tuesday.
SUN PRAIRIE 10, PARKER 0
Janesville Parker;0;0--0
Sun Prairie;8;2--10
Parker saves--Isabella Toberman 21
MIDDLETON 4, PARKER 0
Middleton;1;3--4
Janesville Craig;0;0--0
Craig saves--Abby Trapp 15