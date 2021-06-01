Janesville Craig and Madison East played to a 1-1 draw in Big Eight Conference girls soccer Tuesday.
Grace Brown’s goal in the 67th minute tied the game for Craig.
”That’s the most evenly-matched team we play in our conference, so the outcome was about what you expect,” Craig coach Casey Berg said.
”I didn’t think we played very well the first half, and that’s been a trend for us lately, but we were much better the second half.”
Abby Trapp made 14 saves for Craig.
The Cougars host Middleton tonight.
CRAIG 1, EAST 1Janesville Craig 0 1—1
Madison East 1 0—1
Craig goal—Grace Brown (Jamie Caley) 67:00
Craig saves—Abby Trapp 14