The Janesville Parker girls’ soccer team had its hands full Thursday night.

The Vikings gave up four goals in the first half to host Beloit before surrendering another three in the second half of the game. Beloit’s Alyssa Jimenez scored six of Beloit’s seven goals, including the first four.

“We were outplaying them many parts of the game, but we weren’t consistent in our level of play,” Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said. “We had the scoring opportunities tonight, but we just couldn’t finish.”

Parker got its lone goal in the 87th minute thanks to a Neveah Phanlith finish in the box off of a volley.

Parker hosts Madison West at 6 p.m. today.

BELOIT 7, PARKER 1

Beloit 4 3—7

Janesville Parker 0 1—1

First half

B—Alyssa Jimenez, 17:00. B—Jiminez, 23:00. B—Jimenez (Brinnley Wilson), 26:00. B—Jimenez, 33:00.

Second half

B—Amber Wald, 65:00. B—Jimenez, 65:30. B—Jimenez, 80:00. P—Neveah Phanlith (Mia Clarquist), 87:00.

Saves not reported.