WIAA GIRLS HOCKEY WIAA girls hockey: Fury's season ends with 3-1 loss at Stoughton Gazette staff Feb 19, 2022 STOUGHTONThe Rock County Fury co-operative girls hockey team's season came to an end Friday night with a 3-1 loss to the Stoughton co-op at Mandt Community Center.Fourth-seeded Stoughton (9-12-1) broke a 1-1 tie with a pair of shorthanded goals in the third period to beat the fifth-seeded Fury (7-16-2).Rock County sputtered to the finish line this season, losing its final six games and eight of its last 10.Emma Kligora gave coach Luke Steurer's Fury a 1-0 lead seven seconds into the second period with an unaasisted goal.Stoughton's Morgan Rhyner tied it 8½ minutes later, and Laila Howe and Katelyn Weeks scored the Icebergs' third-period goals.Stoughton will visit the top-seeded Middleton Metro Lynx co-op (20-3-0) on Tuesday at Madison Ice Arena.STOUGHTON CO-OP 3,BELOIT MEMORIAL CO-OP 1Rock County Fury:0;1;0;—;1Icebergs;0;1;2;—;3Second PeriodRCF—Emma Kligora, :07. S—Morgan Rhyner, 8:37.Third periodS—Laila Howe, sh, 6:58; S—Katelyn Weeks (Addy Milota), sh, 8:43.Saves—RCF 33 (Cronin); S 25 (Gruner). Penalties—RCF 5-10; S 6-12.