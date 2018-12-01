The Rock County Fury’s up-and-down season continued Saturday as the area’s girls hockey co-op team was shut out, 4-0, in a road loss to the University School of Milwaukee Wildcats.

Rock County (2-3) was shut out for the second time this season. The Fury have scored 10 goals in their two wins, but have given up 17 goals in three losses.

The Fury held the sixth-ranked Wildcats goalless until late in the second period, when Emily Mueller opened the scoring at 15:28. Gaby Turer scored 24 seconds later.

“The way we played, (it) did not feel like a 4-0 loss,” said Rock County coach Luke Steurer, whose team was perfect—10 for 10—on the penalty kill. “We put together three great periods that we have been trying to do all season. Unfortunately, some bounces didn’t go our way.”

Mueller and Karly Lamoreaux scored in the third period for University School.

Rock County opens Badger Conference play Friday, when they travel to the Stoughton co-op.

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 4, ROCK COUNTY 0

Rock County 0 0 0—0

USM 0 2 2—0

Second period

USM—Emily Mueller (Zoe Neudorfer), 15:28. USM—Gaby Turer (Jenna Klenz), 15:52.

Third period

USM—Karly Lamoreaux (Michaela Fritz), 7:12. USM—Mueller (Layne Diffley), 9:11.

Saves—Olivia Cronin (R) 16, Sammy Stommel (USM) 18.

