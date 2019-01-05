The Rock County Fury came up short in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon against the top ranked team in the state.
Maddux Federici had a goal and an assist to lead the Central Wisconsin Storm to a 2-1 win over the area's girls co-op high school hockey team.
Rock County (9-5-1) tied the game in the second period on Alyssa Knauf's power-play goal. Anika Einbeck and Haley Knauf had assists on the goal.
Olivia Cronin made 21 saves for Rock County, which plays at the Badger Lightning on Tuesday in a Badger Conference game.
The Storm (11-4-0) snapped a three-game losing streak. Two of those losses came against teams from Minnesota.
CENTRAL WISCONSIN 2, ROCK COUNTY 1
Rock County;0;1;0--1
Central Wisconsin;0;1;1--2
Second Period
CW--Eden Gruber (Maddux Ferderici) 6:34. RC--Alyssa Knauf (Anika Einbeck, Haley Knauf) pp 9:50.
Third Period
CW--Federici (Kassidy Oliva, Macy Stepan) :27.
Saves--Olivia Cronin (RC) 21, Sydney Weiland (CW) 11.
