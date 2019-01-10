The Rock County Fury shared the wealth Thursday night.

Six different players scored as the local girls high school co-op hockey team blanked the Stoughton Icebergs 7-0 at Monroe’s arena.

Janesville Craig’s Mya Maslonka had two goals and an assist for the Fury, who improved to 11-5-1 overall and 6-0-1 in Badger Conference play.

Sara Nerad had a goal and two assists.

Beloit Memorial’s Olivia Cronin made 15 saves to earn the shutout.

The Fury play at Metro Lynx on Saturday.

FURY 7, ICEBERGS 0

Stoughton 0 0 0—0

Rock County 2 4 1—7

First Period

RC—Anika Einbeck (Sara Nerad, Mya Maslonka), 6:40. RC—Alyssa Knauf (Presley Kovacevich), 7:24.

Second Period

RC—Haley Knauf, 4:25. RC—Nerad (Einbeck), 4:51. RC—Maslonka, 7:42. RC—Maslonka (Nerad), sh, 12:01.

Third Period

RC—Cammi Ganshert (Kylie Evans), 7:10.

Saves—Icebergs 28, Olivia Cronin (RC) 15.

