The Rock County Fury shared the wealth Thursday night.
Six different players scored as the local girls high school co-op hockey team blanked the Stoughton Icebergs 7-0 at Monroe’s arena.
Janesville Craig’s Mya Maslonka had two goals and an assist for the Fury, who improved to 11-5-1 overall and 6-0-1 in Badger Conference play.
Sara Nerad had a goal and two assists.
Beloit Memorial’s Olivia Cronin made 15 saves to earn the shutout.
The Fury play at Metro Lynx on Saturday.
FURY 7, ICEBERGS 0
Stoughton 0 0 0—0
Rock County 2 4 1—7
First Period
RC—Anika Einbeck (Sara Nerad, Mya Maslonka), 6:40. RC—Alyssa Knauf (Presley Kovacevich), 7:24.
Second Period
RC—Haley Knauf, 4:25. RC—Nerad (Einbeck), 4:51. RC—Maslonka, 7:42. RC—Maslonka (Nerad), sh, 12:01.
Third Period
RC—Cammi Ganshert (Kylie Evans), 7:10.
Saves—Icebergs 28, Olivia Cronin (RC) 15.
