A seven-goal second period lifted the Rock County Fury to victory Thursday night.
The area's girls co-op hockey team outshot visiting Beaver Dam 79-5 on its way to a 10-0 victory in Monroe.
"It was great to see our team play together and be unselfish," Fury coach Luke Steurer said. "Alyssa Knauf reached the 100-point milestone as a junior. We focused on playing our game and controlling the puck. The girls did a great job of keeping the tempo up and really focusing on the little things."
Knauf had a hat trick, with all of her goals coming in the second period. Craig senior Sara Nerad had a goal and two assists. Defenseman Anna Malone had a goal and three assists.
The Fury take on the Metro Lynx at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Madison Ice Arena.
FURY 10, BEAVER DAM 0
Beaver Dam;0;0;0--0
Rock County;0;7;3--10
Second period
RC--Alyssa Knauf (Anika Einbeck), 0:38. RC--A. Knauf (Sara Loerke, Sara Nerad), pp, 5:01. RC--Haley Knauf (Einbeck), 7:34. RC--Loerke, 9:45. RC--A. Knauf (Einbeck), 10:53. RC--Nerad (Anna Malone), sh, 14:57. RC--Presley Kovacevich (Malone, Nerad), sh, 15:33.
Third period
RC--Claudia Boehlke (Malone), 2:25. RC--Malone (Kovacevich), 6:13. RC--Jena Loerke (Samantha Wells), 7:01.
SAves--Brooke Teubert (RC) 5, Beaver Dam 69.