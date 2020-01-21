JANESVILLE
It was a feel-good kind of night Tuesday at the Janesville Ice Arena.
The Rock County Fury, playing on Senior Night, cruised to a 7-3 victory over the Badger Lightning in a game that featured several seniors getting their moment to shine.
The most noticeable change came at the goalie spot, where senior Brooke Teubert (Brodhead) replaced sophomore Olivia Cronin (Beloit Memorial) in net.
Rock County coach Luke Steurer said he was pleased with Teubert’s performance, which included 24 saves.
“I thought she played really well,” Steurer said. “Being Senior Night, it was a great chance to give her a start. She does great in practice and she works really hard.”
The Fury had previously battered Badger 8-0, but even with that result in mind and the seniors being honored, Steurer said he didn’t alter many plans.
“We prepared as we would for any other game,” Steurer said. “They can be a dangerous team, and I think you saw out there tonight that they don’t ever give up.”
It didn’t take long for the Fury to jump into the scoring column. Sophomore Olivia Combs (Janesville Parker) scored with 13:47 to play in the first period.
With just under seven minutes to play, Anika Einbeck (Monroe) found the back of the net to increase the Fury lead to 2-0. Alyssa Knauf made it 3-0 to begin the second period before the Lightning broke through against Teubert to make it 3-1.
Einbeck lit the lamp again to give the Fury a 4-2 lead heading into the third period.
Einbeck completed her hat trick to open the scoring in the final period, while seniors Sara Nerad (Janesville Craig) and Haley Knauf (Albany) appropriately closed the scoring.
“It was a bittersweet feeling being out there for one of the last times at home together,” Knauf said. “I’ve played with these girls on the team, and especially with the girls on my line, for as long as I can remember. But it’s always great to win on senior night.”
While Steurer was content with the team’s second straight win, he said there were still several things to clean up.
“We have to work on getting into each game with the right mindset to play,” Steurer said. “We want to try and play a flawless game and take advantage of every opportunity. Tonight, we just got stuck a lot of times and didn’t control the puck like we should have.”
Steurer said the program will greatly miss seniors like Nerad, Knauf, Teubert, and Presley Kovacevich (Milton).
“What that class has brought has been a lot of leadership,” Steurer said. “And that’s been the case since they were freshmen. Even if not every one of them had a ‘C’ on their jersey, they all set a great example for the younger kids to follow. They are definitely going to be missed next year.”
The Fury will be back on the ice Friday when they travel to Stoughton to take on the Icebergs at 7:15 p.m.
FURY 7, LIGHTNING 3
Badger (Baraboo) 0 2 1—3
Rock County 2 2 3—7
First period
RC: Combs (Boehlke). RC: Einbeck (Knauf, Knauf).
Second period
RC: Knauf (Evans). BL: Engal. RC: Einbeck Nerad, Loerke). BL: Knull.
Third period
RC: Einbeck. RC: Knauf (Einbeck, Knauf). BL: Engal (Goethel, Blosenski).
Saves:Teubert (RC) 24; Elder (BL) 37.