The Rock County Fury (2-1-0) picked up their second win of the season Friday with a strong defensive performance against Beaver Dam.
Fury goaltender Jillian Traver faced just 19 shots on goal, a testament to her teammates' defensive effort in a 3-2 win over the Golden Beavers (0-2-0).
"Our defense stepped up big this game keeping shots away from Jillian and keeping plays to the outside in our zone," Rock County coach Luke Steurer said. "Freshman Anna Cole had a big game for us on defense. She is a player that has been getting more comfortable carrying the puck and being aggressive on defense. It really showed how hard she has been working this season so far with what she did tonight."
Beaver Dam struck first at 10:29 of the first period, but Rock County would soon take over. Later in the first, Rock County's Emma Kligora scored a goal assisted by Lily Clark to tie the game.
At the 8:59 mark of the second period, Rock County took the lead on a Macy Murphy goal assisted by Kligora. Murphy and Kligora linked up again to give the Fury a 3-1 lead at the 12:19 mark of the period.
The Golden Beavers cut their deficit back down to one with a goal near the end of the second period, but Rock County shut out Beaver Dam in the third to preserve the win.
"It was another great team win with everyone contributing all game long," Steurer said. "When we were down a goal, the girls stayed positive and kept the pressure on. Beaver Dam used to be a team you go in and beat 10-0, but their program has really started developing, which was great to see. It makes for fun, competitive high school hockey."
Rock County's next game is a Badger Conference contest against the Stoughton Icebergs co-op will play the Icebergs on Monday at home for their next game.