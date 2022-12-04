01STOCK_HOCKEY

The Rock County Fury (2-1-0) picked up their second win of the season Friday with a strong defensive performance against Beaver Dam. 

Fury goaltender Jillian Traver faced just 19 shots on goal, a testament to her teammates' defensive effort in a 3-2 win over the Golden Beavers (0-2-0). 

