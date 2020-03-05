BELOIT
Bright lights, big city.
Rock County Fury coach Luke Steurer believes his players are ready for the increased spotlight that comes along with qualifying for the WIAA state girls hockey tournament.
The Fury, the area’s co-op team based out of Beloit Memorial, will face the Metro Lynx (Middleton co-op) at 4 p.m. today at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
“As we get closer to the game, I’m sure it will hit us more,” Steurer said. “But we’ve had since Friday to kind of let things process. We (had) a practice at Alliant on Wednesday, and that (likely gave) them a better idea of what they’ll be dealing with Thursday.”
One aspect of today’s game that should quell the nerves: Their opponent is an extremely familiar one.
The state semifinal marks the third meeting between the two teams this year. The Lynx came out on top 4-3 in the first meeting. The Fury came back Feb. 1 to register a 3-2 win.
“With how often we play them, and knowing as much about them as we do, we really should be more calm,” Steurer said. “I think it’s definitely an advantage.”
Steurer said the biggest key will be which team can spend the most time in control of the puck.
“We’re a team that likes to have control,” Steurer said. “We are not a dump-and-chase type of team. We want to carry the puck through the neutral zone, move it around and wait for a great opportunity to score. We won’t want to waste any energy dumping and chasing.”
Fury goalie Olivia Cronin knows her team is set for a significant challenge.
“They definitely know how to move the puck,” said Cronin, a sophomore out of Beloit Memorial. “They are very fast, and they know how to shoot. We know exactly how they play. We don’t have to watch film on them. Beating them the last time we played should give us a lot of confidence.”
Steurer remembers that the last—and only—time the Fury played at state, in 2016, the stands were nearly full with Fury supporters.
“I hope it’s the same way this time,” Steurer said. “I know that we’ve got at least three bands going up there. We’ve got a couple of challenges this time.
“The first is that the game is at 4 p.m., so the kids won’t get the whole day off like last time. And a couple of schools, including Janesville Craig, don’t have school that day, so kids will have to find a way to get up there.
“But I’m sure we’ll have a big crowd again.”
The Fury have won four straight games, three of which ended in shutouts for the red-hot Cronin.
“We’ve actually really played well ever since we beat them,” Cronin said. “We went up north right after that and lost both games to really good teams, and we played well in those. Since then, we haven’t lost a game, and we’ve been playing really good hockey.”