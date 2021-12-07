The Rock County Fury scored five goals in the second period and two goals in each of other two periods to rout visiting Beaver Dame 9-0 at the Edwards Ice Arena Monday night. The Fury's Emma Kilgora (2) takes charge of the puck here as teammate Olivia Combs (16) comes up to help. For details on the game see page B3.
The Rock County Fury scored five goals in the second period and two goals in each of other two periods to rout visiting Beaver Dame 9-0 at the Edwards Ice Arena Monday night. The Fury's Emma Kilgora (2) takes charge of the puck here as teammate Olivia Combs (16) comes up to help. For details on the game see page B3.
The Rock County Fury had no trouble rolling to a 9-0 victory over Beaver Dam in a Badger Conference girls hockey match at Edwards Ice Arena on Monday night.
“We had a good team game with 10 different players getting at least one point tonight,” said Fucy coach Luke Steurer, whose team improved to 4-2-1 overall and 2-0-0 in the conference with the win over the Golden Beavers (0-5-0, 0-4-0).
While the Fury scored nine times, only forward Hannah Chady had two goals. Emma Kilgora, Marlies Brandli and Amery Stuckey each contributed a goal and an assist.
“We tried some different combinations of forward lines, which included bringing a defenseman, Hannah Chady, up to forward in preparation for a big conference matchup Friday against the Cap City Cougars,” Steurer said.
Olivia Cronin had 22 saves for the Fury.
ROCK COUNTY FURY 9,BEAVER DAM 0Beaver Dam 0 0 0 — 0