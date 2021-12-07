BELOIT

The Rock County Fury had no trouble rolling to a 9-0 victory over Beaver Dam in a Badger Conference girls hockey match at Edwards Ice Arena on Monday night.

“We had a good team game with 10 different players getting at least one point tonight,” said Fucy coach Luke Steurer, whose team improved to 4-2-1 overall and 2-0-0 in the conference with the win over the Golden Beavers (0-5-0, 0-4-0).

While the Fury scored nine times, only forward Hannah Chady had two goals. Emma Kilgora, Marlies Brandli and Amery Stuckey each contributed a goal and an assist.

“We tried some different combinations of forward lines, which included bringing a defenseman, Hannah Chady, up to forward in preparation for a big conference matchup Friday against the Cap City Cougars,” Steurer said.

Olivia Cronin had 22 saves for the Fury.

ROCK COUNTY FURY 9,BEAVER DAM 0Beaver Dam 0 0 0 — 0

Rock County 2 5 2 — 9

First Period

RC—Amery Stuckey. RC—Anna Malone (Emma Kilgora).

Second Period

RC—Lilly Clark. RC—Marlies Brandli (Amery Stuckey), 14:33. RC—Kilgora (Lily Campbell, Olivia Combs), 14:45. RC—Hannah Chady (Sara Loerke), 16:42. RC—Liberty Speth, 16:55.

Third Period

RC—Brandli, 10:16, pp. RC—Chady (Brandli), 14:51.

Saves—RC 22 (Olivia Cronin); BD 25 (Karlee Albert).

