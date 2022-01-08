Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Rock County Fury’s Hannah Chady takes a shot at the goal in the third period of their game against Viroqua at the Janesville Ice Arena on Saturday, Jan. 8. The Fury lost 2-0.
The Rock County Fury split a pair of Badger Conference games over the weekend.
The area's high school girls co-operative hockey team defeated Badger Lightning 3-1 on Friday night but lost to Viroqua 2-0 on Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena.
In Friday's win, Milton High sophomore Emma Kligora had two assists, while the Red Hawks' Hannah Chady had a goal. Janesville Parker senior Olivia Combs had a goal and an assist.
Rock County (5-9-2, 3-4) led 3-0 before surrendering a goal late in the third period.
Olivia Cronin made 23 saves to pick up the win.
(Result Friday)
ROCK COUNTY 3, BADGER LIGHTNING 1
Rock County;1;0;2--3
Badger Lightning;0;0;1--1
First Period
RC--Olivia Combs (Emily Kligora, Marlies Brandli)
Third Period
RC--Hannah Chady 8:07. RC--Lily Clark (Kligora, Combs) 12:39. BL--Reese Olson (Kayla Capenar, Signe Begalske) 15:45
Saves--Olivia Cronin (RC) 23, Alyssa Gada (BL) 27
(Result Saturday)
VIROQUA 2, ROCK COUNTY 0
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!