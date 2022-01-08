JVG_220110_FURY01
Rock County Fury’s Hannah Chady takes a shot at the goal in the third period of their game against Viroqua at the Janesville Ice Arena on Saturday, Jan. 8. The Fury lost 2-0.

 Anthony Wahl

The Rock County Fury split a pair of Badger Conference games over the weekend.

The area's high school girls co-operative hockey team defeated Badger Lightning 3-1 on Friday night but lost to Viroqua 2-0 on Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena.

In Friday's win, Milton High sophomore Emma Kligora had two assists, while the Red Hawks' Hannah Chady had a goal. Janesville Parker senior Olivia Combs had a goal and an assist.

Rock County (5-9-2, 3-4) led 3-0 before surrendering a goal late in the third period.

Olivia Cronin made 23 saves to pick up the win.

(Result Friday)

ROCK COUNTY 3, BADGER LIGHTNING 1

Rock County;1;0;2--3

Badger Lightning;0;0;1--1

First Period

RC--Olivia Combs (Emily Kligora, Marlies Brandli)

Third Period

RC--Hannah Chady 8:07. RC--Lily Clark (Kligora, Combs) 12:39. BL--Reese Olson (Kayla Capenar, Signe Begalske) 15:45

Saves--Olivia Cronin (RC) 23, Alyssa Gada (BL) 27

(Result Saturday)

VIROQUA 2, ROCK COUNTY 0

