The Rock County Fury got back into the win column Friday night with postseason play next up on their agenda.
Claudia Boehlke scored twice in a three-goal second period that lifted the Fury past Brookfield, snapping the Fury's six-game losing streak.
The Glacier took the lead with the only goal of the first period, but a pair of power-play goals, the first by Amery Stuckey and then Boehlke's first, gave the Fury a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
"Being down 1-0 after the first, the girls stayed with the game plan," Fury coach Luke Steurer said. "We got ahead with two power-play goals in the same series from a 5-on-3 then a 5-on-4."
Emma Kligora and Ava Kligora both assisted on each of those goals, and Ava Kligora had a second assist on Boehlke's second goal. Emma Kligora then netted the Fury's game-winning goal on a shorthanded breakaway in the third period.
Jillian Traver turned away 38 shots in Rock County's win.
"It was a great team win with everyone doing their part, backchecking and playing hard the whole game," Steurer said.
The Fury, seeded third in their sectional, will host No. 6 seed Stoughton at 7 p.m. Thursday in a regional game at Edwards Ice Arena in Beloit.
ROCK COUNTY 4, BROOKFIELD 3
Rock County;0;3;1—4
Brookfield;1;0;2—3
FIRST PERIOD
B—Lucia Welsch.
SECOND PERIOD
RC—Amery Stuckey (Emma Kligora, Ava Kligora), pp. RC—Claudia Boehlke (E. Kligora, A. Kligora), pp. RC—Boehlke (A. Kligora).