The Rock County Fury opened its girls hockey season with a 11-1 victory over Brookfield on Saturday.

Coach Luke Steuer was pleased with what he saw.

“the girls have been working hard in practices on some of the changes we made to our system,” Steurer said in an email. “They went out from the start of the game with a fast pace and set the tone for the game."

Alyssa Knauf led the charge with four goals. Haley Knauf added three goals.

Sara Loerke scored Rock County’s first goal. Sara Nerad added a goal and two assists, and two freshmen—Claudia Boehkle and Amery Stuckey, each scored their first varsity goal.

Goalie Olivia Cronin stopped 12 shots in the victory.

“We were able to stay focused the whole game,” Steurer said. “Our defensemen have adjusted well and did a great job of moving the pcuk up the ice and joining in on the rushes.”