The Rock County Fury scored five goals in the second period and two goals in each of other two periods to rout visiting Beaver Dame 9-0 at the Edwards Ice Arena Monday night. The Fury's Emma Kilgora (2) takes charge of the puck here as teammate Olivia Combs (16) comes up to help. For details on the game see page B3.
The Rock County Fury scored five goals in the second period and two goals in each of other two periods to rout visiting Beaver Dame 9-0 at the Edwards Ice Arena Monday night. The Fury's Emma Kilgora (2) takes charge of the puck here as teammate Olivia Combs (16) comes up to help. For details on the game see page B3.
The Rock County Fury cruised to victory Monday night in a Badger Conference game at the Edwards Ice Arena in Beloit.
A five-goal second period propelled the area's girls high school co-op hockey team to a 9-0 win over Beaver Dam.
“We had a good team game with 10 different players getting at least one point tonight,” said Fucy coach Luke Steurer, whose team improved to 4-2-1 overall and 2-0-0 in the conference with the win over the Golden Beavers (0-5-0, 0-4-0).
While the Fury scored nine times, only forward Hannah Chady had two goals. Emma Kilgora, Marlies Brandli and Amery Stuckey each contributed a goal and an assist.
“We tried some different combinations of forward lines, which included bringing a defenseman, Hannah Chady, up to forward in preparation for a big conference matchup Friday against the Cap City Cougars,” Steurer said.
Milton 4, Stoughton 1--Milton High's boys hockey team picked up its first Badger East Conference win of the season Monday night.
Sophomore goaltender Alex Jones made 19 saves to help the Red Hawks (2-2-1 overall, 1-1-1 Badger East Conference) defeat Stoughton 4-1.
Milton junior Justin Schell scored in the final minute of the first period on an assist from freshman Franklin Lund. Stoughton tied the score with a shorthanded goal midway through the second period, but senior Gannon Kilgora gave Miltion the lead for keeps at 14:07 of the second.
Senior Tyler Ellis and junior Coulter Thom added third-period insurance goals for the Red Hawks.