BELOIT

The Rock County Fury cooperative girls hockey program couldn’t get much of anything going against the Badger Conference-leading Middleton Metro Lynx on Thursday.

The result was a 4-0 loss to the sixth-ranked Metro Lynx in a Badger Conference game at Edwards Ice Arena.

The Fury (7-12-2 overall, 5-6-0 Badger) managed only five shots against the Metro Lynx (15-2-0, 8-0-0 Badger).

Rachel Mirwald and Stella Raichle scored in the first period, and Emma Stebbeds scored both second-period goals for the Metro Lynx.

Fury goaltender Olivia Cronin made 18 saves.

Rock County returns to action Tuesday with a nonconference game at University School of Milwaukee.

MIDDLETON METRO LYNX 4,

ROCK COUNTY FURY 0

Middleton 2 2 0 — 4

Rock County 0 0 0 — 0

First period

M—Rachel Mirwald (Maddy Ahlborn), 2:54; M—Alina Stiller (Stella Raichle, Addy Armstrong), 4:48.

Second period

M—Emma Stebbeds (Anna Faulker, Ally Jacobsen), 1:27; M—Stebbeds (Kaya Byce, Jacobsen).

Saves—M 5 (Armstrong); RC 18 (Cronin).

