BELOIT
The Rock County Fury cooperative girls hockey program couldn’t get much of anything going against the Badger Conference-leading Middleton Metro Lynx on Thursday.
The result was a 4-0 loss to the sixth-ranked Metro Lynx in a Badger Conference game at Edwards Ice Arena.
The Fury (7-12-2 overall, 5-6-0 Badger) managed only five shots against the Metro Lynx (15-2-0, 8-0-0 Badger).
Rachel Mirwald and Stella Raichle scored in the first period, and Emma Stebbeds scored both second-period goals for the Metro Lynx.
Fury goaltender Olivia Cronin made 18 saves.
Rock County returns to action Tuesday with a nonconference game at University School of Milwaukee.
MIDDLETON METRO LYNX 4,
ROCK COUNTY FURY 0
Middleton 2 2 0 — 4
Rock County 0 0 0 — 0
First period
M—Rachel Mirwald (Maddy Ahlborn), 2:54; M—Alina Stiller (Stella Raichle, Addy Armstrong), 4:48.
Second period
M—Emma Stebbeds (Anna Faulker, Ally Jacobsen), 1:27; M—Stebbeds (Kaya Byce, Jacobsen).
Saves—M 5 (Armstrong); RC 18 (Cronin).
