CHIPPEWA FALLS
The Rock County Fury went 0-1-1 at the Chippewa Falls holiday tournament Tuesday.
The area’s high school girls co-operative hockey team tied Eau Claire Area 2-2 in its first game before losing 4-1 to Hayward in its second game.
Rock County (4-6-2) took a 1-0 lead in the second period against Hayward on Lily Clark’s goal, but then surrendered four unanswered goals.
Olivia Cronin made 50 saves for Rock County in the loss.
