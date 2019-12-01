The Rock County Fury went 2-1 at the Arrowhead Thanksgiving Tournament.

The area’s girls co-op high school hockey team defeated Brookfield 11-3 and Arrowhead 4-0, while also losing 2-0 to Arrowhead in its first game.

Anika Einbeck scored seven goals in the three games for Rock County, while Alyssa Knauf had six assists and a goal in the win over Brookfield.

“In the first game against Arrowhead, we had plenty of shots on net but couldn’t get any to fall for us,” Fury coach Luke Steurer said. “The second time we played them the girls adjusted well and were putting a lot more pressure on the goalie. They pushed each other to keep working hard.”

Rock County opens up the Badger Conference season Saturday at Viroqua.