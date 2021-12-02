Rock County Fury logo

Sara Loerke’s third period power-play goal was the difference maker Thursday night for the Rock County Fury.

The area’s girls co-op high school hockey team rallied for a 2-1 win over the Badger Lightning in a Badger Conference game.

Rock County (3-1-1) trailed 1-0 after one period but tied the game on Emma Kilgora’s power-play goal at 2:08 of the second period. Loerke got the game-winner at 1:29 of the third.

ROCK COUNTY FURY 2, BADGER LIGHTNING 1

Badger Lightning 1 0 0 — 1

Rock County 0 1 1 — 2

First Period

BL—Kayla Capener 2:07.

Second Period

RC—Emma Kilgora (Anna Malone), pp, 2:08.

Third Period

RC—Sara Loerke (Avery Stuckey, Kilgora), pp, 1:29.

Saves—Alyssa Gada (BL) 32, Olivia Cronin (RC) 22.

Boys hockey

Beaver Dam held off Milton 4-3 in a Badger West Conference boys hockey game Thursday.

The Golden Beavers raced out to a 4-0 lead in the second period, but the Red Hawks rallied to within one on three straight goals.

BEAVER DAM 4, MILTON 3

Milton 0 2 1 — 3

Beaver Dam 1 3 0 — 4

