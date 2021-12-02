Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sara Loerke’s third period power-play goal was the difference maker Thursday night for the Rock County Fury.
The area’s girls co-op high school hockey team rallied for a 2-1 win over the Badger Lightning in a Badger Conference game.
Rock County (3-1-1) trailed 1-0 after one period but tied the game on Emma Kilgora’s power-play goal at 2:08 of the second period. Loerke got the game-winner at 1:29 of the third.
Badger Lightning 1 0 0 — 1
Rock County 0 1 1 — 2
First Period
BL—Kayla Capener 2:07.
Second Period
RC—Emma Kilgora (Anna Malone), pp, 2:08.
Third Period
RC—Sara Loerke (Avery Stuckey, Kilgora), pp, 1:29.
Saves—Alyssa Gada (BL) 32, Olivia Cronin (RC) 22.
Beaver Dam held off Milton 4-3 in a Badger West Conference boys hockey game Thursday.
The Golden Beavers raced out to a 4-0 lead in the second period, but the Red Hawks rallied to within one on three straight goals.
Milton 0 2 1 — 3
Beaver Dam 1 3 0 — 4
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!