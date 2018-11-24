Alyssa Knauf registered a hat trick, and the Rock County Fury defeated Brookfield 4-3 to earn third place in the Hartland Turkey Tournament on Saturday.
Anika Einbeck scored the Fury’s other goal in the victory. Goalie Olivia Cronin made 26 saves.
Rock County lost to Arrowhead 6-0 and Fox Cities 7-2 in the first two games of the tournament.
The Fury take on Badger Lightning at the janesville Ice Arena on Thursday starting at 7 p.m.
