BELOIT
The Rock County Fury and the Cap City Cougars have built their rivalry on close games over the past couple years.
In six high school girls hockey meetings between the co-ops over the past two seasons, four games—including two sectional finals—were decided by just one goal.
In the first meeting of this season between the Badger Conference rivals Thursday night at Edwards Ice Arena, there was no separating the two.
Rock County, the area’s co-op team, and Cap City, the co-op based out of Sun Prairie, skated to a scoreless draw.
“It was a tough result,” said Rock County captain Sara Nerad, a Janesville Craig High junior. “We both played incredibly. I’m proud of our team and what we accomplished.
“It was one of those where we’re rolling two lines and we’re just dead afterward. But you’ve just got to keep with it, pace yourself.”
The Fury were missing one of their top defenseman in Cammi Ganshert, an alternate captain, due to a school obligation. But they matched the Cougars’ intensity early on in a physical battle.
Two of Rock County’s best scoring chances came in the first six minutes of the second period. Cap City goalie Jenna Jager turned away a breakaway opportunity and also saved a shot from Nerad on another play where she came flashing into the slot.
“I shot my shot and just felt like I should’ve done better,” Nerad said. “I really wanted to help my team out. But sometimes the shots just don’t go in.”
Jager stopped all 28 shot she saw. Olivia Cronin, from Beloit Memorial, stopped 30 for the Fury to also earn the shutout.
Her best work came late in regulation when she made a pair of saves on rebound opportunities.
“She did just an outstanding job,” Fury coach Luke Steurer said. “She had a couple two, three shots right in a row off of rebounds that she was moving all over that crease to make those stops. She really went out there and stood on top of her head and gave whatever she had to keep the puck out of the net.”
The teams were a combined 0-for-8 on power plays.
Both Steurer and Nerad said they felt good about the outcome despite settling for a tie because they saw the team take steps forward.
“I thought we went out there and played three great periods, which we’ve sometimes struggled a lot with this season,” Steurer said. “I think we’re getting more and more toward where we’re playing a complete game.
“It’s a half-win, at least, for us with the way we played.”
The two teams split in the regular season last year before Cap City won 3-2 in a sectional final. In the sectional final in 2017, the Cougars won 3-2 in overtime to advance to state.
The teams will meet again at Sun Prairie on Jan. 31.
“It’s pretty high,” Nerad said when asked to describe the rivalry with Cap City. “It’s our top rivalry besides the Metro Lynx. We’ve been going back and forth. Whenever we play them, it’s all mental. It’s who wants it more than the other team.”
On Thursday, even the mental game ended in a draw.
FURY 0, COUGARS 0
Cap City 0 0 0—0
Rock County 0 0 0—0
Saves—Jenna Jager (CC) 28, Olivia Cronin (RC) 30
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse